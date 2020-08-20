BBC Studios launches new scheme to find next generation of TV writing talent

BBC Studios has released details of its latest initiative to provide opportunities for new and emerging TV writers.

The broadcaster’s commercial and production arm has already seen great success for its Writers’ Academy scheme and is now looking for ten writers with at least two hours of scripted TV to their credit to join its new Writers’ Workshop project.

Successful applicants will be paid to write a pilot script and series bible over six months in partnership with BBC Studios, during which they’ll meet Producers and Heads of Development both from BBC Studios and its network of independent production companies, before pitching their idea for further development.

The Writers’ Workshop will be a virtual course, allowing entries from across the UK. Applications open on Monday 7th September 2020 and can be submitted via the BBC Studios ScriptWorks website.

The ScriptWorks team is headed by John Yorke who has overseen a raft of major returning hits, including Life on Mars, The Street, Shameless, Father Brown and Bodies, and is the author of the biggest selling screenwriting book in the UK – Into the Woods: How Stories Work and Why We Tell Them.

Yorke and his team will be supported by Mark Linsey, who leads BBC Studios’ IP strategy and pipeline.

Linsey said: “Across the UK, we have a wealth of talented writers. They are passionate about TV, bursting with diverse stories and different perspective and just waiting to be discovered.

“Nurturing and developing the next generation of storytellers, particularly from under-represented groups in the writing community, is vital if we want to continue to make new and fresh content that connects with our audiences.

“The Writers’ Workshop builds on previous efforts to support writing talent and responds to a clear demand within the industry. We’re delighted that John will continue to lend his specialist guidance and expertise to ScriptWorks, allowing candidates of all levels to learn from the very best.”

Yorke said: “BBC Studios’ commitment to training and developing writers is second to none, and this move consolidates the support available to those trying to make their way in the industry.

“I’m thrilled to continue finding and mentoring voices from every background, whether they’re brand-new or wanting to break through to the next level – ScriptWorks will provide opportunities for writers at all levels of experience to learn their craft and boost their potential.

“It’s harder than ever to get a rung on the writing ladder, and once there it can be extremely difficult to climb to the next level too, but each of those steps is incredibly important if we are to see new and diverse stories on our screens.”