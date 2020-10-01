BBC Studios renews distribution deal with Iain Morris and Damon Beesley’s Fudge Park

BBC Studios has extended its partnership with Iain Morris and Damon Beesley’s Fudge Park Productions, allowing it to develop and distribute the firm’s shows globally for the next three years.

As well as being the creators of The Inbetweeners, the pair’s shows include White Gold, Ill Behaviour, Enterprice and BBC Two’s The First Team (pictured above).

Jonathan Blyth, Director of Comedy at BBC Studios, said: “Iain and Damon have a unique talent in making audiences fall in love with, and fall about laughing at, a host of unlikely protagonists – from double-glazing salesmen, budding entrepreneurs and (not quite) football mega stars.

“Their well-drawn out characters and the worlds they inhabit have led to series airing from the US to Russia. It has been a pleasure to work with Fudge Park and I am delighted that BBC Studios can help their unique brand of comedy travel and make audiences laugh around the world.”

Morris and Beesley commented: “We are delighted to be working with BBC Studios, who have offered us incredible support, allowing us in turn to work with some brilliantly talented new creators of comedy.”