BBC Studios sells A Suitable Boy to Netflix

Picture Shows: Amit Chatterji (MIKHAIL SEN), Lata Mehra (TANYA MANIKTALA), Haresh Khanna (NAMIT DAS) – (C) Lookout Point – Photographer: Ishaan Nair/Sharbendu De

Netflix has been confirmed as the streaming home of A Suitable Boy in all international territories outside Canada, the United States and China.

Produced by Lookout Point – a subsidiary of BBC Studios – the drama has been adapted from Vikram Seth’s best-selling novel by Andrew Davies and will air on BBC One this month. It will then be available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland 12 months after broadcast.

A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala) as she comes of age in North India in 1951, at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

The cast of the six-part drama, shot entirely on location in India, includes Bollywood leading man Ishaan Khatter (Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak) and Indian screen legend Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi, Andhadhun).

Damian Keogh, Managing Director of Lookout Point, said: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Netflix to bring A Suitable Boy to international audiences, hot on the heels of its UK debut on BBC One.

“This epic tale speaks of human truths of life, love and family amid a country in rapid transition – themes and experiences as relevant today as when they were written.”

Caroline Stone, Director of Independent Drama at BBC Studios said: “The demand for quality British drama is higher than ever globally so we are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this wonderful series to bring audiences around the world Vikram Seth’s literary classic reimagined with such colour and vigour.

“The talent on and off screen for A Suitable Boy are exceptional and have helped to make this a series of which we are very proud.”