BBC Studios sells In With A Shout to France

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial arm, has secured its first international license for gameshow format In With A Shout.

Created by Expectation, the show’s format features three uniquely challenging rounds, a variable money ladder and 10 different categories displayed on individual screens, contestants must correctly identify the images for a chance to increase their prize pot.

However, answer the question wrong, and they watch their winnings drop. With only four seconds on the clock to answer, players must take on the TVs and act fast to be in with a shout.

The format has been sold to France’s W9 and will air locally under the title Video Quiz from this month. It’s been produced by BBC Studios Productions France.

Matt Forde, Managing Director, Global Entertainment, BBC Studios said, “We are really proud of the current slate of varied and exciting titles we have to offer the market.

“Working with our amazing local teams and brilliant creators, ensures local audiences get tailor-made versions of titles like In With A Shout.

“Video Quiz is a perfect example of how we will deliver the show locally and we look forward to it arriving on screens in France this week.”