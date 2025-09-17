BBC Studios to rep latest quiz format from The 1% Club creators 

The BBC’s commercial arm has secured distribution rights to Wisdom of the Crowd, the new gameshow format from Magnum Productions – creators of global hit The 1% Club.

Each episode sees individual contestants face a group of 200 people in the studio, all trying to answer unique number-based questions. But do they have what it takes to beat the average guess of the crowd?

If they succeed they take home a cash prize, if not, the money goes into a shared jackpot that will be split among the 200 participants at the end of the series — turning the crowd into active players and potential winners.

Already commissioned in the UK for BBC One, a Spanish version is set to hit screens in the coming months and is being produced by Brutal Media, part of BBC Studios Global Production, for Telecinco.

The show is based on the theory of crowd wisdom by scientist Francis Galton who, in the early 20th century, demonstrated that the average of a group’s answers to a specific question tends to be more accurate than that of any individual member.

BBC Studios already handles international distribution of The 1% Club which has seen multiple versions commissioned by local broadcasters.

Matt Forde, President, BBC Studios Global Productions said: “Wisdom of the Crowd is such an exciting new format and we’re thrilled to be working with the team at Magnum again.

“Originating in the UK and with Spain now commissioned, the format is already gaining momentum and we look forward to taking it out to audiences globally.”

Andy Auerbach from Magnum Productions added: “It’s a wonderful vote of confidence in the format that Telecinco have commissioned a Spanish version before the original UK version has even aired.

“We wish the show every success and we couldn’t be more delighted to be working with the same team at BBC Studios who have done such a magnificent job with the global rollout of The 1% Club.”