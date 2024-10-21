BBC Studios secures international sales for flagship shows Asia and Solar System

Sir David Attenborough will present the seven-part BBC series Asia. Image: BBC / Sam Barker

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, has announced international pre-sales for landmark natural history series Asia which is produced by its Natural History Unit.

Co-produced by BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions, the series has secured pre-sales in Australia (Nine), China (Dragon TV and Phoenix TV), Denmark (DR), Japan (NHK), New Zealand (TVNZ), Norway (NRK), Portugal (SIC), Spain (Movistar Plus+) and Switzerland (RSI).

Filmed over the course of nearly four years and presented by Sir David Attenborough, the series promises to reveal Asia’s “most remarkable landscapes and animals” while revealing “dramatic, previously unseen behaviour.”

Locations featured across the series include the Gobi Desert, the jungles of Borneo, the polar wilderness of Siberia, the coral seas of the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter, plus Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Bhopal, Hanoi and Singapore.

The series will also be available on the BBC’s international commercial channel, BBC Earth, for audiences in Albania, Asia, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa and Turkey, and on BBC Nordic, BBC Nordic+, Sony-BBC Earth in India and on BBC Player in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

BBC Studios has also secured sales to Australia (ABC), Croatia (HRT), Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia (AMCNI CNE), France (France Télévisions), Germany (ZDFinfo), Italy (Sky Italia) and Spain (Movistar Plus+) for Solar System, a BBC Studios Science Unit Production with NOVA and GBH for BBC and PBS.

The series explores the incredible events unfolding in the planets and moons of the solar system around us every day.

It will also be available on BBC Earth, BBC Nordic and, in India, on Sony-BBC Earth.

Nick Percy, President, Global Markets, BBC Studios said “Using cutting-edge technology, both Asia and Solar System allow audiences to experience our planet and beyond like never before.

“Ambitious as always in our storytelling, these titles will inspire viewers and transform the way in which they think about the world. I am delighted that both series are reaching our global audiences.”