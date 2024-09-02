BBC Studios takes The Weakest Link to Spain

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

Hit quiz show format, The Weakest Link, is returning to Spanish TV this week after a twenty-year hiatus.

A six-part primetime local version entitled, El Rival más Débil will air on Telecinco from September 4th with Luján Argüelles serving as host.

Each episode sees eight celebrity contestants from the same discipline work together to answer questions and bank as much money as possible.

At the end of each round, contestants vote for the player they believe is letting the team down – and the weakest link is eliminated until just two contestants remain to battle it out in the final.

The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

The new edition is produced by Brutal Media, a subsidiary of the BBC’s commercial arm, BBC Studios, and executive produced by Isabel Duran who joined Brutal from BBC Studios as Head of Entertainment.

Raimon Masllorens, CEO of Brutal Media, said: ” It is with great pride that in just a few short months since joining forces we present this first production as part of BBC Studios.

“We are thrilled to announce the comeback of the Weakest Link, a beloved format in Spain that is an unquestionable brand of the BBC internationally. The production has been crafted with profound dedication to delivering the finest version tailored for the Spanish audience today”.