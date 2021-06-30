BBC Studios signs development deal with Simon Bird and Jonny Sweet

BBC Studios has signed a development, production, and distribution deal with Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner) and Edinburgh Comedy award-winner Jonny Sweet (Chickens, Together).

The deal will see BBC Studios take global rights on all new scripted television programmes co-developed, co-produced and commissioned from BBC Studios Productions and People Person Pictures Ltd, the new company formed by the comedy duo.

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios Production said: “We are long-time admirers of Simon and Jonny’s work – they are not only exceptionally gifted writers and performers but also producers, working closely with the industry’s most exciting, emerging comic talent. We’ve wanted this to happen for a long time and can’t wait to get started.”

Jonathan Blyth, Director of Comedy at BBC Studios Content Partnerships added: “There is strong international appetite for Simon and Jonny’s warm and irreverent brand of comedy.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with them to help bring their brilliant projects to life for both UK and global audiences.”

Simon Bird and Jonny Sweet, People Person Pictures Ltd said: “BBC Studios has been the beating heart of British comedy for decades and we’re humbled to be joining its ranks.

“We look forward to continuing the work we started at Guilty Party Pictures, putting writers and comedians at the centre of the production process, to create inventive, diverse, high-quality television.”