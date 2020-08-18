BBC Studios strikes 4K Ultra-HD documentary deal with Russia’s Tricolor

4K Ultra-HD versions of some of the BBC’s biggest natural history hits are heading to Russia after the broadcaster’s commercial arm struck a deal with pay-TV operator Tricolor.

The deal includes a raft of shows from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit and independent production companies, including Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II, The Hunt, Shark and Spy in the Wild.

Salim Mukaddam, Senior Vice President for Co-Production and Content Sales Markets, EMEA at BBC Studios said: “We are allowing audiences around the world to experience the beauty of our planet by taking them closer than ever before in glorious ultra-high definition.

“We are very proud our audiences for this incredible and genre defining content is growing around the world and will now also be available to Tricolor subscribers in Russia.”

Arsen Khomutov, Content Director of Tricolor added: “The new agreement with BBC Studios outlines Tricolor’s leading position in broadcast of high-quality 4K content.

“The users who already enjoy 4K TV will appreciate our efforts on creating more diverse content.”