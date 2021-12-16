BBC Studios strikes development deal with Universal Music’s Mercury Studios

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, has struck a development deal with Universal Music’s Mercury Studios which will see them jointly develop music-driven projects for both UK and international audiences.

Teams from both parties will work in partnership to develop formats, returnable series, and feature documentaries under four main categories: social history; social purpose; specialist factual; and factual entertainment.

Alice Webb, CEO of Mercury Studios said: “When you combine two powerhouses – the global reach and musical heritage of BBC Studios with the capabilities and insight of Mercury Studios, it makes for a very formidable partnership.

“Collaborating with BBC Studios opens the door for both sides to look beyond the usual artist-focussed documentaries and use music as a lens to create innovative content.”

Alan Holland, Head of BBC Studios Production’s Documentary Unit, added: “This partnership has the potential to deliver something incredibly special for documentary lovers and music fans alike.

“The sheer breadth of the BBC Studios Docs Unit’s genre expertise and our skills in filmmaking means we can tell stories from a fresh perspective and in a range of new and unexpected forms.”

Mercury Studios and BBC Studios will handle distribution of projects on a case by case basis.