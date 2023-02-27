BBC Studios takes Mastermind to Estonia

Image: BBC Studios

A local version of Mastermind is heading to Estonia following a deal between BBC Studios and TV3 Estonia.

The channel is already the home to a local version of Dancing With The Stars and will now add an additional iconic BBC format to it line-up when the eight-part series begins next month.

Famous for its challenging questions, intimidating black chair, and catchphrase “I’ve started so I’ll finish,” Mastermind has aired in the UK for over 50 years.

Each episode sees four contestants take on the iconic black chair and face a series of challenging questions across two rounds, interrogation-style. The contestant with the highest combined score wins and goes on to challenge other episode winners for a place in the grand final.

Teet Margna, local host for formats such as Jeopardy and Family Feuds, will be taking on the role of quiz master and will also produce the series.

Estonia is the 12th territory to license the format including Australia, Ireland and Kazakhstan.

André Renaud, Senior Vice President, Global Format Sales at BBC Studios said: “It’s really exciting to see Mastermind’s iconic black chair travel to Estonia.

“With Teet Margna as the quiz master, the series is set to test contestants’ knowledge to the limit, making for both an entertaining and nail biting experience for our viewers at home.”

Signe Suur, CEO of TV3 Grupp Estonia, commented. “It will definitely have Estonian viewers glued in front of television screens, among whom there are a lot of quiz enthusiasts.

“It is a great pleasure to have Teet Margna, the soul of the people’s favourite TV quiz games to take the lead in the show.”