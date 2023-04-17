BBC Studios to produce UK version of hit Korean drama Train 

BBC Studios has struck a deal with rightsholders CJ ENM to remake the popular Korean drama Train in the United Kingdom.

The drama will be produced by BBC Studios’ Firebird Pictures label which was established in 2019 to make “high-end, character-led series for UK and international audiences”.

Train follows the story of a detective who investigates a case that leads him to a world divided into two parallel universes. Moving back and forth between the two worlds, he finds out that his love may be gone in one world, but she’s very much alive in the other.

While tracking down the truth behind his love’s death, he simultaneously tries to protect her in the other, uncovering the connection between the two universes.

Elizabeth Kilgarriff, CEO, Firebird Pictures, said: “When we first saw Train we knew immediately that it had the magic combination of all brilliant television series: clever and propulsive story-telling of epic proportions, but with an utterly relatable and compelling emotional heart running through every scene.

“With two unforgettable central characters, Train is a love story, a detective show, a journey across the multiverse; a story that defies expectations at every turn and one that we can’t wait to re-tell in a British setting”.

Diane Min, Head of Format Sales, CJ ENM, commented: “With the partnership with Firebird Pictures, we are excited to see a new version of the beloved drama Train.”