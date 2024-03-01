BBC takes full control of BritBox international in £255m deal

The BBC has bought ITV’s 50% share of BritBox International, the streaming service the pair introduced to US audiences in 2017, in a deal worth £255 million. ITV will continue to supply shows to the service under an extended content deal.

The service has more than 3.75 million subscribers and now operates in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. It is separate to BritBox UK which is fully owned by ITV and forms part of the Premium tier on ITVX, its UK-only streaming service.

BritBox International will become part of the Global Media and Streaming division of BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, which also includes BBC.com, BBC Select – an ad-free documentary streaming service in North America – and BBC Podcast Premium, an audio service available in more than 160 countries.

BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell said: “This is an important acquisition for us. We are taking full ownership of a successful, growing service we know well and that fits with our stated ambition to double the size of our business.

“Britbox International has British content at its heart and it generates and satisfies demand for British shows outside the UK. We will continue to make significant investments in the future to deliver long term value to the BBC.”

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, added: “The sale of 50% of BritBox International means ITV is focused on its core strategic goals of continuing to build on ITVX’s success and growing ITV Studios.”

Rebecca Glashow, BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming CEO, said: “I am thrilled to further our involvement in BritBox International – it’s a profitable business and a winning proposition. We see tremendous opportunity to grow this unique service and take it to even greater heights for its subscribers, with the full power of the BBC behind it.”