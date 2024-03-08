BBC Three’s Wreck gets confirmed return date

L-R: Alice Nokes as Sophia, Orlando Norman as Ben, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Thaddea Graham as Vivian, Oscar Kennedy as Jamie, Miya Ocego as Rosie and Peter Claffey as Cormac.

Wreck, BBC Three’s hit comedy horror series, will return on March 26th at 10pm with all episodes also available to stream on iPlayer from 6am the same day.

Created and written by Ryan J. Brown, series two takes place months after the previous run’s shocking blood-soaked conclusion and finds Jamie, Vivian and their fellow survivors planning to strike back against Velorum.

In a daring and desperate attempt to bring the corporate murder machine down, the gang go undercover to infiltrate Velorum’s newest venture – an exclusive ‘wellness’ festival for millionaires in the remote Slovenian countryside.

Oscar Kennedy, Thaddea Graham and Jodie Tyack return alongside fellow series one cast members Anthony Rickman, Amber Grappy, Peter Claffey, Miya Ocego, Warren James Dunning, Alice Nokes, James Phoon, Ali Hardman, Rory O’Neill, and Harriet Webb.

They’re joined by screen legend Alan Dale and Hunters star Greg Austin, plus Phil Martin, Orlando Norman, Shaheen Jafargholi, Sam Buttery, Greg Austin, Carolyn Bracken, Niamh Walsh, Buck Braithwaite and Bradley Riches.