BBC to air 41 Wales, Northern Ireland & Scotland football matches

The BBC has secured exclusive broadcast rights for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland men’s international football matches in the run-up to the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026.

The deal with UEFA will see 41 matches shown live over the next fifteen months, starting with this month’s international ties.

The matches will be shown on BBC One in each nation and BBC iPlayer – with key fixtures also being broadcast across the UK.

There will also be live coverage on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport app.

In Wales, live match coverage will be available in both English and Welsh.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director of BBC Nations, says: “I’m absolutely delighted that fans across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will now be able to enjoy live, free-to-air coverage of all the big international football matches.

“Nothing fires the imagination more than live international sport and the race to qualify for the world’s biggest tournament. It’s going to be quite a ride and I’m thrilled the BBC will be there every step of the way.”