Sky and BBC extend WSL broadcast deals

Sky will bring viewers up to 44 matches from the Women’s Super League during the 2024/25 season after securing an extension of its broadcast deal with the League.

Audiences for the WSL on Sky Sports has increased four-fold since 2021, with each season setting new records – last month’s Manchester derby achieved a peak audience of nearly 600k and an average audience of 485k.

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, says, “It’s a hugely exciting time for women’s football in this country. Extending our partnership with the Women’s Super League with more matches than any other broadcaster is fantastic news for Sky Sports customers.

“Audiences have increased hugely over recent years and we’re proud of our contribution to the growth of the game and women’s sport more broadly, showing 70% of all live action last year on our channels.”

In addition to Sky’s coverage, the BBC has secured rights to 22 matches across the season, at least 18 of which will be shown on BBC One and BBC Two. All of its matches will also be shown on iPlayer.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: “Women’s football has reached unprecedented heights, with the Lionesses’ huge international successes at the Women’s Euros and World Cup, and a terrific contest for this season’s WSL title.

“We are pleased that BBC Sport will continue to showcase the great excitement of our domestic league by extending our partnerships with the Women’s Super League.”