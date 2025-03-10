Samsung enjoys 11th year as world’s top selling soundbar brand

Samsung has maintained its position as the world’s top selling soundbar brand for the 11th year in a row.

That’s based on data from market research firm FutureSource Consulting which says the electronics and home entertainment giant enjoyed a global market share of 20.1% in revenue and 18.4% in sales volume in 2024.

The company’s 2025 soundbar lineup introduces AI-enhanced surround sound, improved connectivity and refined audio processing.

“We’re proud to be recognized as the global leader in soundbars for 11 consecutive years and believe this honor is a testament to our commitment to delivering premium audio experiences,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We will continue to push innovation forward, enhancing both sound quality and usability to create an even more seamless and immersive home entertainment experience.”