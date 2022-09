BBC to broadcast all 61 Rugby League World Cup matches

BBC audiences will be able to enjoy live coverage of all 61 games from the men’s, women’s and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup tournaments.

The tournament starts on October 15th when BBC One will show England against Samoa and the corporation is promising “every try, tackle and memorable moment” of the tournament will be available across its outlets through to the finals on November 19th.

Mark Chapman, Tanya Arnold and JJ Chalmers will lead the presentation across BBC TV and BBC iPlayer alongside a roster of expert analysts including James Graham, Jamie Peacock, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Danika Priim, Lois Forsell, Jonathan Davies, Kyle Amor, Robbie Hunter-Paul, Kevin Brown, and Brian Noble.

BBC lead rugby league commentator Dave Woods will be joined by Matt Newsum, Sharon Shortle, Andrew Voss, Mark Wilson and Andy Stevenson.

23 games will also be broadcast live on 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra while BBC Sounds will host a weekly Rugby League World Cup podcast, presented by Tanya Arnold, every Monday while the tournament takes place.

Once the tournaments get under way, the BBC Sport website will have selected live texts, match reports for every game, plus regular features and columns. Build-up material includes how to follow all of the games on the BBC.

Schedule (all fixtures subject to change)

Men’s World Cup

Saturday, October 15 – England v Samoa (BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, October 15 – Australia v Fiji (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, October 16 – Scotland v Italy (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, October 16 – Jamaica v Ireland (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, October 16 – New Zealand v Lebanon (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, October 17 – France v Greece (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tuesday, October 18 – Tonga v Papua New Guinea (BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Wednesday, October 19 – Wales v Cook Islands (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, October 21 – Australia v Scotland (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, October 22 – Fiji v Italy (BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online)

Saturday, October 22 – England v France (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, October 22 – New Zealand v Jamaica (BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, October 23 – Lebanon v Ireland (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, October 23 – Samoa v Greece (BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online)

Monday, October 24 – Tonga v Wales (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday, October 25 – Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, October 28 – New Zealand v Ireland (BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, October 29 – England v Greece (BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, October 29 – Fiji v Scotland (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, October 29 – Australia v Italy (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, October 30 – Lebanon v Jamaica (BBC iPlayer, Red Button BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, October 30 – Tonga v Cook Islands (BBC iPlayer, Red Button BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, October 30 – Samoa v France (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Monday, October 31 – Papua New Guinea v Wales (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, November 4 – Quarter-Final 1 (BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, November 5 – Quarter-Final 2 (BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, November 5 – Quarter-Final 3 (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, November 6 – Quarter-Final 4 (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, November 11 – Semi-Final 1 (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, November 12 – Sem-Final 2 (BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, November 19 – Final (BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Women’s World Cup

Tuesday, November 1 – England v Brazil (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday, November 1 – Papua New Guinea v Canada (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wednesday, November 2 – New Zealand v France (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wednesday, November 2 – Australia v Cook Islands (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Saturday, November 5 – England v Canada (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, November 5 – Papua New Guinea v Brazil (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, November 6 – New Zealand v Cook Islands (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, November 6 – Australia v France (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wednesday, November 9 – Canada v Brazil (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wednesday, November 9 – England v Papua New Guinea (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Thursday, November 10 – France v Cook Islands (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Thursday, November 10 – Australia v New Zealand (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, November 14 – Semi-Final 1 (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, November 14 – Semi-Final 2 (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, November 19 – Final (BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Wheelchair World Cup