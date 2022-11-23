BBC will bring BBC One HD to English regions by April 2023

Viewers in England will be able to enjoy their local regional version of BBC One in full High Definition on Freesat, Freeview, Sky, and YouView from early 2023.

The change ends the need for viewers to switch over to the standard-definition version of the channel to watch local programming. In addition, the regional version of BBC One HD will move to the top slot (1/101) of the electronic programme guide (EPG) “where possible”.

BBC One is already available in HD in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on terrestrial (Freeview, YouView) and digital satellite (Sky, Freesat). The rollout in England is expected to be complete by April 2023.

For satellite viewers on Sky and Freesat, the BBC will be completing the HD upgrade to the rest of its channels – adding HD versions of BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC ALBA and BBC Parliament.

Kieran Clifton, BBC Director of Distribution says: “By Spring next year, viewers in England will be able to receive BBC One HD for their region and not have to tune away to watch their local news and programming.

“This, coupled with upgrades to BBC channels that aren’t currently available on some devices in HD, will mean viewers will get a more easily accessible, better quality experience when watching BBC programmes from early next year.”

To deliver the HD improvements to viewers with Freesat and Sky devices local programmes will no longer be available in standard-definition.

More information can be found at: bbc.co.uk/reception and hdsatelliteupgrade.co.uk.