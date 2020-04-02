BBC to show London 2012 Olympics and classic football this Summer

The BBC is hoping to fill the sporting void with re-runs of “the most epic sporting moments in recent history,” including the London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

Danny Boyle’s spectacular ceremony celebrated the nation’s history and culture with live music and appearances from stars including Rowan Atkinson, David Beckham, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Kenneth Branagh and of course Daniel Craig whose 007 escorted Her Majesty The Queen to the stadium in spectacular style.

Also being shown is the Games’ Super Saturday and a number of highlights programmes.

Football fans are promised “an abundance of content” including the best of Euro ’96 while Match Of Their Day’s pundits will choose their favourite Premier League matches and top moments from years gone by.

There’ll also be plenty of domestic football to indulge in with Football Focus continuing every week and classic matches every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

And with no football for fans to go and watch at 3pm on Saturdays, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer will instead keep them entertained by streaming in full some of the best matches from our archive, as part of a weekly Rewind series.

In early July some of the greatest ever moments from Wimbledon return to screen so audiences can watch some of the classic matches from over the decades – including Andy Murray ending the UK’s 77 year wait for a men’s single champion.

In place of this year’s World Snooker Championships in April fans can tune into some of the best matches from Championships gone by, enjoying some of the sport’s best shots, most thrilling games and a fluke or two!

Test Match Special will delve into the rich archive to mark the 40th anniversary of its renowned View From The Boundary feature. Forty of the best episodes, including interviews with Sir Elton John, Malala Yousafzai and John Cleese will be available to listen on BBC Sounds.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, says: “In these unprecedented and difficult times we are delighted to bring some of the most incredible sporting events from years gone by to our audiences over the next few months.

“From glorious moments at the Olympics including the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro ’96 matches, wonderful Wimbledon moments and the best of World Championship snooker, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”