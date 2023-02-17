BBC to stream this weekend’s UK Athletics Indoor Championships on iPlayer

This year’s UK Athletics Indoor Championships will be covered on BBC iPlayer after the BBC was confirmed as the broadcast partner for 2023 Major Events series.

In addition to the Championships, the BBC will also show the World Indoor Tour Final Birmingham (25th February), UK Athletics Championships: (8-9yj July) and London Diamond League: (23rd July)

Both UK Athletics Championships’ (indoor and outdoor) and the World Indoor Tour Final Birmingham will be available on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app and via the Red Button, while the London Diamond League will be shown on BBC TV plus BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website/app.

CEO Jack Buckner said: “We are delighted to once again be partnering with the BBC for our 2023 Major events series.

“Our sport is given an excellent platform by BBC Sport, delivering athletics to the widest possible audience. We’re looking forward to working with the team at the BBC to bring entertaining and world-class athletics performances into people’s homes throughout the year.

“The unparalleled audience reach of the BBC’s TV and digital platforms provides maximum exposure for our athletes and allows more fans to follow their journeys throughout this stellar year for athletics events.”