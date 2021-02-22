BBC Two announces new Mark Gatiss Christmas ghost story

Mark Gatiss is following up his popular Christmas ghost stories with a new adaptation of the M. R. James short story, The Mezzotint.

Gatiss has written four previous ghost stories; Martin’s Close in 2019, The Dead Room in 2018, The Tractate Middoth in 2013, and Crooked House in 2008, all of which proved popular with audiences.

His latest adaptation has recently completed filming and will air on BBC Two.

Rory Kinnear stars as Edward Williams who receives an engraving of an unknown country house. An imposing facade. A sweeping lawn. And, just perhaps, something else…?

The cast also includes Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey) as Garwood, Frances Barber as Mrs Ambrigail, John Hopkins (Poldark, Lucky Man), Emma Cunniffe (Roadkill, Unforgotten), Nikesh Patel (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Indian Summers), and Tommaso Di Vincenzo (Dracula).

Gatiss said: “It’s delightful to be bringing a little seasonal unease to the nation once again and this famous M. R. James story is just the ticket. We’ve assembled a top-notch team to bring this eerie mystery – and a certain enigmatic old picture – to life.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: “I’m delighted that Mark Gatiss has assembled such an outstanding cast to conjure up another unmissable ghost story for BBC Two and iPlayer this Christmas.

“The Mezzotint is classic M. R. James, and the perfect slice of horror to thrill us this festive season.”