BBC Two announces new Nadiya Hussain cooking series 

Nadiya Hussain is returning to BBC screens later this year with a new six-part series showing how to get the most from your ingredients.

Every episode of Nadiya’s Cook Once, Eat Twice will see the popular chef cook two dishes – the first a classic Nadiya recipe and the second a quickfire recipe created using the leftovers.

Viewers will also see how other resourceful cooks and chefs are turning leftovers and food scraps into mouth-watering creations that demonstrate how simple it is to be cost-savvy.

The series is produced by multi-award-winning Wall to Wall Media and is set to air on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Nadiya Hussain said: “Cook Once, Eat Twice really taps into the way I learnt to cook growing up. Nothing ever went to waste but we always had vibrant, wonderful food on the table. I love the challenge of creating a meal out of food scraps or giving our leftovers a new lease of life. It’s so much fun and it makes me feel good about the food I feed my family.”

Katy Fryer, Executive Producer for Wall to Wall Media, added: “We are delighted to be working with Nadiya again on another joyful series. Her playful recipes help us waste less, spend less, and stretch our weekly shop to the max, while still delivering delicious meals for every occasion.”

Patrick McMahon, BBC Commissioning Editor, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Nadiya back for more delicious recipes that this time put her own unique spin on reducing food waste. We can’t wait to see what helpful hacks she has to help stretch our ingredients and save time in the kitchen, while packing every mouthful with flavour.”