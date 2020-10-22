BBC Two announces surprise Two Doors Down Christmas special

BBC Two has announced an unexpected Christmas gift for Two Doors Down fans – a brand-new festive special.

The series was already confirmed to be returning next year for a fifth series which is due to be recorded and shown next year.

But in a surprise move, channel bosses have decided to order an additional Christmas episode featuring regulars Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Elaine C Smith, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson, Jamie Quinn and Kieran Hodgson.

Graeme Stevely and Joy McAvoy, who play Alan and Michelle, won’t feature in the special but will be back for the new series.

Producers say the special will be filmed in line with Covid-19 industry guidelines but will be taking a side-step from the current pandemic to focus on laughs.

Steven Canny, Executive Producer at BBC Studios Comedy which makes the series in Scotland, said: “I’m delighted that Two Doors Down is going to give people the neighbourly get-together they have been missing out on in recent times.

“Eric, Beth, Colin, Cathy, Ian, Gordon and, of course, Christine get together to celebrate in the way that only they can.

“This special episode is the complete package of uncomfortable comments, barbed compliments and, of course, a ton of laughs.”