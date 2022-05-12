BBC Two commissions Nadiya’s Everyday Baking from Wall to Wall

Nadiya Hussain is presenting a new 6-part BBC Two cooking series in which she challenges the idea that baking is time-consuming or only for special occasions with a series packed full of fun, delicious and faff-free recipes.

Produced by multi-award-winning Wall to Wall Media, Nadiya’s Everyday Baking will come to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Across the series Nadiya shows the audience some of her favourite dishes from afternoon teas, and weekend breakfasts, to delicious family roasts and speedy bakes.

The series will also meet skilled and passionate bakers across Britain, who’ll share their own favourite recipes; proving that baking every day, for both sweet and savoury treats, is not just simple and achievable, but a pleasure.

Nadiya Hussain said: “Baking is definitely for every day of the year! The oven is an amazing bit of kit to take the pressure off and I am really excited to be sharing some super-delicious, super-easy and super-accessible bakes with BBC Two viewers.”

Katy Fryer, Executive Producer for Wall To Wall Media added: “We’re so delighted to be working with Nadiya again on another timely series. Baking is Nadiya’s first love and she’ll be sharing brand new recipes that turn ordinary everyday bakes into extraordinary treats.”

Patrick McMahon, Commissioning Editor at BBC commented: “Watching Nadiya bake is always such a treat for viewers. We’re overjoyed to welcome her back with another batch of mouth-watering, stress-free recipes that prove anyone can bake, all that’s needed is an oven.”