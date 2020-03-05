BBC Two confirms casting for Sara Pascoe’s new sitcom

Juliet Stevenson and Adrian Edmondson have joined the cast of Sara Pascoe’s new BBC Two sitcom, Out Of Her Mind.

Written by and starring Pascoe, the series is described as subverting the traditional sitcom format “by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.”

Other confirmed cast members include Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Jack Gleeson, Cash Holland and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Sara Pascoe says: “Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited!

“The cast are incredible and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”