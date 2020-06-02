BBC Two confirms Two Doors Down will return next year with a fifth series

Arabella Weir and Alex Norton star in the award-winning series. Image: BBC Studios

Two Doors Down, BBC Two’s multi-award-winning Scottish comedy, is returning for a fifth series.

The show stars Arabella Weir and Alex Norton as the long-suffering Beth and Eric Baird whose home is often at the heart of the comedy as various neighbours bring the stresses of daily life to their sitting room.

Also confirmed to returning are Doon Mackichan as Cathy and Jonathan Watson as her husband Colin, Jamie Quinn as the Bairds’ son Ian and Kieran Hodgson as his boyfriend Gordon, and Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely and Joy McAvoy as Alan and Michelle.

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning says: “The audience popularity across BBC Two and iPlayer has led to huge affection for a show that now rubs shoulders with The Royle Family and Gavin And Stacey as a firm and long lasting sitcom favourite.

“The writing is so precise, the characters burst with comic vitality and the performances are a masterclass in comedy delivery. Poor Eric, what fresh hell is he in for?”

Steven Canny, Executive producer with BBC Studios Comedy, says: “We’ve been cruelly torturing poor Beth and Eric for the last 7 years and couldn’t be more delighted about having another go.

“Two Doors Down is a brilliant show to make, a genuine delight from start to finish, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have lined up for series five. Some overbearing neighbours may be involved.”

Filming will take place in Glasgow with the series expected on screen in 2021.