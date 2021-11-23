BBC Two documentary to explore mankind’s first contact with extra-terrestrial intelligence

A new feature length-documentary exploring the potential impact of discovering extra-terrestrial intelligence is heading to BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK and PBS in the US.

Made by the BBC Studios Productions Science Unit, First Contact imagines what might happen when humanity detects its first evidence of extra-terrestrial civilisation.

Based on interviews with leading scientists including Dr Jill Tartar, pioneer in the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence, the documentary is described as “a best guess” of what this historic moment will be like.

Andrew Cohen, Head of the Science Unit, BBC Studios Productions and Executive Producer said: “The journey to discover evidence of extra-terrestrial civilisation has been going on for over 40 years.

“Here at the Science Unit exploring the universe and cosmos is in our DNA, so it feels natural for us to make First contact. Using our track record, and the best in contemporary science, we can tell this story in a new and novel way.”

Jack Bootle, BBC Commissioning Editor, Natural History and Science added: “The search for extra-terrestrial intelligence is no longer fringe science. As our capacity to explore the universe grows, the hunt for alien civilisation is moving into the mainstream.

“This is not a film about little green men. It’s a film that blends documentary and drama to imagine, based on the very latest serious scientific speculation, what our first contact with aliens might look like.

“I’m thrilled that BBC Studios’ award-winning Science Unit are turning their attention to this fascinating subject – there’s never been a more tantalising time to do so.”