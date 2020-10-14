BBC Two looks to boost regional commissions

BBC Two is to commission four “major” new series from production companies based outside London as part of efforts to increase voices and representation from across the UK.

Each of the UK’s four component nations is guaranteed one of the new commissions which the channel hopes will become returning series.

Channel Controller Patrick Holland said: “BBC Two already has great success working with Indies across the UK for series like This Farming Life, Cornwall; This Fishing Life and Saving Lives at Sea and we want more shows that celebrate the lives of everyday heroes with people firmly based in particular communities whose jobs or activities make them a vital part of their communities and environment.

“We are looking to build on this tone and storytelling to find major new brands that explore the lives of other types of work and activities that are based in different parts of the UK.”

Ken MacQuarrie, Director of Nations, added: “Exciting collaborations like this mean we can produce even more programming that reflects the lives of people across the UK and gives new opportunities to the production community in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”