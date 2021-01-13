BBC Two’s Secrets Of The Museum to return for second series

BBC Two is taking viewers back behind the scenes of the V&A museum in a new series of Secrets Of The Museum.

Produced by Blast! Films, the series debuted last year to wide acclaim.

Series two will reveal more of the objects in the museum’s vast collection of 2.3 million items and follow the work of the curators, conservators and technicians, whose job is to preserve and care for the priceless objects.

Emma Cahusac, Commissioner for BBC Arts, said: “Secrets Of The Museum offers audiences the opportunity to explore the V&A, one of the world’s landmark museums of art, design and performance, at a time when sadly the doors are closed to the public.

“As we begin the year under lockdown I am proud that Culture In Quarantine continues to give our viewers access to culture, with this new series of Secrets Of The Museum revealing more about the objects and the people who care for them.”

Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A, said: “At a time of renewed lockdown and enforced separation from our great cultural centres, we are even more delighted to invite audiences back for another behind-the-scenes look at the V&A.

“Though the museum remains closed, Secrets Of The Museum continues to uncover untold stories from our dedicated teams and the fascinating objects stored within one of the nation’s best-loved museums.”

Alistair Pegg, Director of Programmes, Blast! Films, added: “Despite the lockdowns over the last year, work behind the scenes at the V&A has continued unabated, and we’re delighted to be going back to the museum to uncover more hidden stories of fantastic objects.”