BBC’s U&Gold to air celebration of classic British sitcoms

Joe Wilkinson and David Earl with The Office star Ricky Gervais.

Comedians Joe Wilkinson and David Earl are to explore their love of classic British sitcoms in a new series for the BBC’s subscription comedy channel, U&Gold.

The three-part Joe & David’s Magical Sitcom Tour is billed as “part travelogue, part buddy comedy and part retrospective” and will see the duo examine The Office, Porridge and Fawlty Towers.

In each episode they’ll visit filming locations, reenact their favourite iconic moments and hear behind the scenes tales from cast, crew and guests.

For the episode exploring The Office they meet up with series co-creator and star Ricky Gervais and are treated to an up close and personal performance of the David Brent classic song, Freelove Freeway.

U&Gold is part of UKTV, the BBC’s wholly-owned portfolio of UK commercial channels, and is available exclusively to Sky and Virgin Media customers.

Joe & David’s Magical Sitcom Tour is produced by Zeppotron and was commissioned by Mark Iddon, UKTV’s senior commissioning editor, comedy entertainment, and ordered by Gerald Casey, director of programming, comedy and entertainment, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

Wilkinson said: “I’ve been obsessed with sitcoms since I was a lad, so hunting about for locations and other bits and bobs related to some of my favourite shows is like a dream come true…and that’s why I refused to take a fee for this job.”

Earl added: “I’m very grateful to UKTV for giving us the chance to make this series, something me and Joe have been talking about for ages.

“It honestly feels like I’ve won a competition where the prize is stepping through the TV screen into my favourite sitcom worlds. This 51 year old man is very happy indeed.”

Mark Iddon said, “Joe Wilkinson and David Earl are the U&Gold audience. They don’t just admire these sitcoms, they love them with the same passion our viewers do. That’s what makes this show feel so special.

“It’s like watching two fans take us all along on their own personal love letter to comedy classics. They’re hilarious together, and that shared obsession means our audience will embrace them as one of their own.”