BBC’s pay-TV comedy channel to screen Fawlty Towers: The Play

Image credit: Hugo Glendinning

U&Gold, the BBC’s subscription comedy channel, is bringing Fawlty Towers: The Play to TV audiences.

Recorded during the show’s run at the West End, the play is set to air in September to mark the 50th anniversary of the classic sitcom’s first ever episode.

Written by series co-creator and star John Cleese, it brings together three of the show’s most iconic episodes The Hotel Inspector, The Germans and Communication Problems and stars Adam Jackson-Smith as Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel and Victoria Fox as Polly.

Previously known as Gold, U&Gold is part of UKTV, the BBC’s network of commercial channels here in the UK, and is available exclusively to Sky and Virgin Media customers.

John Cleese said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the wonderful response to Fawlty Towers: The Play since its debut in the West End and it’s a pleasure to hear U&Gold will be bringing it straight to everyone’s living rooms just in time for the 50th anniversary”.

Gerald Casey, director of programming, comedy and entertainment, UKTV, said, “Fawlty Towers is a cornerstone of British comedy, and we’re honoured to be the first place TV audiences can watch this new stage version to mark the show’s 50th anniversary.

“With the legendary John Cleese at the helm, U&GOLD viewers are really in for something special.”