Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu gets Blu-ray and DVD release date

Grogu in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on October 6th. The film is already available in digital stores.

Following their adventures on Disney+, the film sees the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu facing new challenges and exploring uncharted corners of the galaxy, and introduces new characters portrayed by Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

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Synopsis

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy.

As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver, with Martin Scorsese and Jeremy Allen White lending their voices.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor.