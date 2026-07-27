Spaceballs: The New One – new plot details released

The cast and creatives together for a script read through. Image: Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios has released new details about the plot of Spaceballs: The New One, its upcoming sequel to Mel Brooks’ cult 1987 sci-fi parody.

Set for release on April 23rd 2027, the film sees original stars Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks, Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner and Bill Pullman reprising their roles.

They’re joined by Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Anthony Carrigan.

Synopsis:

Somehow, Dark Helmet (Moranis) has returned. Forty years after the events of the first Spaceballs, 50 years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and one year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat.

A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past… every last bit of it.

With Lone Starr (Pullman) in hiding, Queen Vespa (Zuniga) on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa’s undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny.

Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them.

Josh Greenbaum Directs from a screenplay by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit.

Producers include Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, alongside Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez serve as executive producers.