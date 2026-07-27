Dark Matter season 2 gets trailer

Image: Apple

Joel Edgerton returns as physicist Jason Dessen in this trailer for season two of Apple TV’s reality jumping sci-fi drama, Dark Matter.

Based on Blake Crouch’s blockbuster book, the show’s debut season saw Dessen abducted by his counterpart from a different reality and left stranded in his alter ego’s world.

As he sought to return to his own world, Dessen found himself travelling through an array of different realities he could have lived.

Season two picks up the story with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again.

Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel star alongside Edgerton.

Apple TV returns to Apple TV on August 28th.