Magnum’s Wisdom of the Crowd heads to Germany

BBC Studios has secured a second international sale of Wisdom of the Crowd, the new gameshow format from the creators of global hit The 1% Club.

Each episode sees individual contestants face a group of 200 people in the studio, all trying to answer unique number-based questions. But do they have what it takes to beat the average guess of the crowd?

If they succeed they take home a cash prize, if not, the money goes into a shared jackpot that will be split among the 200 participants at the end of the series — turning the crowd into active players and potential winners.

Already commissioned in the UK for BBC One with a Spanish version set to hit screens in the coming months, the format has now been sold to German broadcaster RTL.

Matt Forde, President, BBC Studios Global Productions said “Wisdom of the Crowd is an innovative new format and we’re thrilled to see it gaining momentum internationally.

“Having Spain and now Germany on board shows a lot of early excitement. It is a top-class entertainment show that we hope will resonate and delight audiences around the world.”

Andy Auerbach from series creators Magnum Productions added: “We’re delighted that Germany is joining the UK and Spain to find out if any brave individuals can take on the Wisdom of the Crowd and win.

“Produced by the same BBC Studios team which has made The 1% Club such a success in Germany, the show couldn’t be in better hands.”