BBC unveils new streaming service for the Netherlands 

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

The BBC has unveiled plans to launch a new multi-genre streaming service for for audiences in the Netherlands.

Operated by the broadcaster’s commercial arm, BBC NL+ will launch later this year on KPN and offer on-demand content, access to the BBC NL linear channel plus the BBC Drama and Top Gear FAST channels. All content will be fully localised with Dutch subtitles.

The new service adds to the BBC’s growing line-up of commercial streaming services which includes U (previously UKTV Play) in the UK and, for international audiences, BritBox and BBC Player.

Bram Husken, SVP & General Manager Benelux & Nordics at BBC Studios said: “The BBC brand has a longstanding history in the Netherlands and we are extremely proud to be expanding our offering for local audiences.

“This new video on demand and streaming platform is highly sought-after with our viewers and broadening our content mix with the introduction of BBC NL+ on KPN TV+ later this year will mean subscribers can enjoy even more powerful, entertaining and inspiring storytelling from the BBC and beyond, all with Dutch subtitles.

“We are grateful to be building on our longstanding relationship, launching BBC NL+ on KPN.”

“We are very pleased with the launch of BBC NL+ for all our KPN TV+ customers,” says Jochem de Jong, VP Partnerships, TV and Entertainment via KPN.

“This is an important step in the further expansion of our entertainment offering. The high-quality programming from BBC Studios is a perfect complement to the best TV offering in the Netherlands, available via KPN.

“Through this collaboration, KPN customers will soon be able to enjoy the best entertainment with the launch of BBC NL+.”