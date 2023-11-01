Top Gear FAST channel now live in Benelux on Samsung TV Plus

The BBC’s Top Gear streaming channel is now live in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands on Samsung TV Plus, the television maker’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service.

Operated by the BBC’s commercial arm, BBC Studios, the channel will showcase episodes from seasons 14 to 22, building over time to give viewers access to hundreds of hours of content.

Already available through Samsung TV Plus in Spain, the channel is part of BBC Studios’ expanding FAST portfolio which also includes a Doctor Who channel in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, BBC Drama in Spain, Italy, and France, and BBC Food, BBC Travel, and BBC History in Germany.

The company also operates FAST channels in the UK via its UKTV subsidiary which broadcasts a number of advert and subscription funded channels plus the ad-funded UKTV Play streaming service.

Kasia Jablonska, Head of VOD for EMEA at BBC Studios, said: “I’m excited to see Top Gear’s global motoring legacy finding new life in Benelux to satisfy the needs of our motoring fandom locally.

“Having a partner like Samsung in developing our FAST proposition ensures that our exquisite BBC content reaches new audiences and is delivered through a top-level viewing experience, which has always been our highest priority”.

Jennifer Batty, Samsung TV Plus’s European Head of Content Acquisition, added: “We’re very excited to be the exclusive FAST home of Top Gear in the Benelux region.

“Top Gear is an iconic series, with countless classic episodes, and the launch of these channels further demonstrates our commitment to bringing premium entertainment content to our users across Europe for free”.