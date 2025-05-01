The James Bond Collection is coming to MGM+

Amazon is bringing the 25 James Bond films, from Sean Connery’s Dr No. to Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die, to its MGM+ streaming service.

Available in the UK as an add-on to Prime Video, the service costs £5.99 per month.

Subscribers can enjoy a host of exclusive series such as Outlander: Blood of My Blood, plus movies from the studio’s archives, including Rocky, Teen Wolf and Stargate.

The James Bond Collection will be available to stream from June 1st for a limited period across 32 countries.

News of the films’ addition to MGM+ comes two months after Amazon took creative control of the franchise under a deal in which it continues to share ownership of the IP with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.