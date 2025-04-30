Farnborough International Studios adds volume screens

Farnborough International Studios has partnered with virtual production specialists Quite Brilliant to provide state-of-the-art LED volume services to clients looking to film movie, television, and corporate projects.

The studios have been used by a raft of productions including recent hits Mobland and Prime Target.

Its new volume services include a range of on-site, large-scale solutions, from screen builds to full-service virtual production support within one of the Studios’ purpose-built 22,000 sqft sound stages.

Discussing the new Studio’s partner, Rachel Morrison, Director of Farnborough International Studios, said the development “positions Farnborough International Studios at the forefront of the virtual production revolution, providing a flexible, scalable, and high-end solution to the increasing demand for virtual environments.”

Russ Shaw, founder of Quite Brilliant, said: “Partnering with Farnborough International Studios is incredibly exciting for us.

“Their impressive scale, cutting-edge infrastructure, and prime location just outside London with excellent global connectivity make them the perfect partner as we expand our virtual production offering.

“This collaboration opens up amazing opportunities to push creative and technological boundaries together.”