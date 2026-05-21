BBC’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 coverage to span all content genres 

The BBC will be bringing cricket fans “every moment” of the Women’s T20 World Cup through audio coverage, live text commentary, podcasts and digital clips.

Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds will bring live ball-by-ball coverage across the whole tournament which runs between June 12th and July 5th.

Test Match Special (TMS) will bring fans in-depth analysis “and storytelling,” with some episodes also available in video form.

There’ll also be special tie-in features and stories on a host of BBC shows including Woman’s Hour, The Archers, Bargain Hunt, Morning Live and The One Show.

World Cup winners Alex Hartley, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Amanda-Jade Wellington plus former Ireland women’s coach Ed Joyce will join broadcasters Eleanor Oldroyd, Alison Mitchell, Henry Moeran, Annesha Ghosh, Firdose Moonda, Melissa Story and Aatif Nawaz for the coverage.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: “The T20 World Cup marks another brilliant occasion to champion women’s sport across the BBC as the summer of sport gets firmly underway.

“BBC Radio 5 Live will bring live radio commentary as fast-paced as the action on the pitch and teamed with our TMS podcast, digital clips on BBC Sport website and app, and wider special BBC programming, fans are sure to be bowled over.”