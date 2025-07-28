ITV and BBC to share Women’s World Cup 2027

ITV and the BBC have secured rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 – as with past shared tournaments, games will be split across both broadcasters, with both airing the final.

Consisting of 32 teams, the contest kicks off on 24 June 2027 and will see 64 games be played over eight host cities, building up to the final on Sunday 25 July.

ITV will show live match coverage across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX, with highlights of every match available on ITVX and across ITV’s social channels.

BBC coverage will be available on TV and iPlayer, with real-time clips, in-depth highlights, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes content available on the BBC Sport website, app and social media accounts.

Additionally, BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and BBC Sounds will offer extensive live audio coverage across the tournament.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “ITV is proud to play a key role in supporting the tremendous growth of women’s football in the UK.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 is sure to be another standout tournament and we look forward to continuing our relationship with both FIFA and the BBC.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, added: “Extending our partnership with FIFA alongside ITV ensures that the drama and spectacle of the Women’s World Cup remains free-to-air, continuing to inspire audiences across the UK, and bring in new fans of the game.”