BBC and ITV to share Women’s 2025 Euro coverage

The BBC and ITV have agreed a deal to one again jointly broadcast the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro competition.

The 16-team tournament kicks off on July 2nd 2025 and UK viewers can watch every match live.

The BBC will show half of the matches across BBC TV and iPlayer, with highlights and clips also available on the BBC Sport website, app and social media platforms.

ITV will show the other half across ITV1 and ITV4, with simulcast and catch up available on ITVX. Match highlights will also be on ITVX, as well as ITV’s social media platforms.

Both broadcasters will show the final.

In addition to its TV coverage, the BBC will offer live audio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, with fans able to listen on BBC Sounds, DAB radio and via the BBC Sport website.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “BBC Sport has been a long-time supporter of the women’s game and the BBC is committed to bringing the nation together for the biggest sporting moments.

“We’re excited that we can bring another major tournament to audiences next summer across the BBC.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “Following the success of the Women’s World Cup last year, which drew big audiences to ITV across the tournament, we are looking forward to showcasing next year’s UEFA Women’s Euro.

“Viewers who follow ITV’s coverage of England Women can now expect to see live, free to air action and analysis on our platforms next summer.”