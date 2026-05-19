Apple Sports app gets World Cup 2026 update

Apple has expanded availability of its free iPhone sports app to 90 new markets, taking its total global footprint to more than 170 countries.

The tech giant says Apple Sports is “designed for speed and simplicity” with a focus on delivering a personalised experience to fans by placing their favourite teams, sports and leagues front and centre.

Its latest expansion is accompanied by an update which brings coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026 to the app.

Fans can explore tournament groupings and customise their scoreboards by following either the entire tournament or their favourite national teams .

Following a team also enables Live Activities on a user’s iPhone Lock Screen or Apple Watch, letting them follow every moment of a match with just a quick glance.

Other new features include:

Tournament bracket view: A scrollable view of matchups and results for each round allows fans to track a team’s progression from the group stage through their final match.

Visual formations: Enhanced game cards feature visual formations for each team’s starting lineup to provide deeper tactical insight ahead of each match.

One tap to Apple News: Apple News connects fans directly to comprehensive editorial coverage, including the latest headlines.

Fans can also add widgets to their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Home Screens to track the progress of the tournament in real time and can easily jump to the Apple TV app on their phone with a single tap to find live matches on connected streaming services throughout the tournament.

“The World Cup unites fans across the globe, making it the ideal moment to bring Apple Sports to even more users,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, Apple TV, and Beats.

“Apple Sports was designed to be fast and simple, giving fans an easy way to stay on top of scores, stats, and the action that matters most in real time.”