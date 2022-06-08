BBC’s Dynasties II, Frozen Planet II and Planet Earth III are heading to South Korea 

BBC Studios has extended its 23 year partnership with South Korea’s leading national broadcaster, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), with a multi-year content deal giving KBS exclusive ‘first window’ access to blue-chip Natural History titles such as Frozen Planet II, Dynasties II, and Planet Earth III.

The deal also includes a first-look at other premium factual, across Science, Documentary, Arts, History and other unscripted content.

Due to broadcast in 2022, Frozen Planet II will take audiences back to the wilderness of the Arctic and Antarctica. Ten years on from the original Frozen Planet, the series tells the complete story of the entire frozen quarter of our planet that’s locked in ice and blanketed in snow.

Dynasties II features surprising, dramatic, and heart-warming stories with iconic favourites, elephant and cheetah, as well as unearthing the stories of some unsung heroes of the animal kingdom, puma and hyena.

Planet Earth III is billed as “the most ambitious Natural History landmark ever undertaken by the BBC”. Combining the awe and wonder of the original Planet Earth, the new science and discoveries of Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II, and the immersive character-led storytelling of Dynasties, the series will take the Planet Earth experience to new heights.

KBS stated: “We’ve received positive feedback from the Korean viewers on the high-quality content distributed by BBC Studios and we look forward to the release of compelling high-quality dramas, Frozen Planet II and Dynasties II.”

Phil Hardman, BBC Studios Asia’s SVP and General Manager, said: “We have been long-time partners with KBS and are excited to kickstart the next chapter with KBS to win over the hearts of South Korean audiences with our bold, British content that informs, educates and entertains.”