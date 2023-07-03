BBC’s epic World War 2 drama World on Fire returns this month 

Jonah Hauer-King as Harry. Image: BBC/Mammoth Screen. Photographer: Barney Cokeliss

A new trailer has been released for the much-delayed second series of Peter Bowker’s epic war drama World on Fire which debuts on BBC One later this month.

The atmospheric drama, which tells the story of World War 2 through the eyes of ordinary people whose lives are thrown into chaos, first aired in September 2019 but plans for a second series were delayed due to the pandemic.

BBC bosses have confirmed that fans now only have a couple more weeks to wait before they see how the story continues, with the opening episode of the new series set to air on Sunday July 16th.

The new episodes take viewers from the bomb damaged streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

Returning for the new episodes are Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia, Blake Harrison as Stan, Eugénie Derouand as Henriette, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, and Cel Spellman as Joe.

Joining them are Mark Bonnar as Sir James Danemere, Ahad Raza Mir as Rajib, Gregg Sulkin as David and Miriam Schiweck as Marga.

Series one of the drama, which is produced by Mammoth Screen, is currently available on iPlayer and BritBox.