BBC’s festive shows including Doctor Who Revolution of the Daleks will be available in 4K UHD on iPlayer

Picture Shows: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE), Graham O’Brien (BRADLEY WALSH), Captain Jack Harkness (JOHN BARROWMAN), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Daleks – (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Ben Blackall/James Pardon

Revolution of the Daleks, this year’s festive Doctor Who special, will be available to watch live and on-demand in Ultra-High Definition (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) on BBC iPlayer.

The feature-length episode sees John Barrowman reprise his role as Captain Jack Harkness alongside series regulars Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh.

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of series 12 where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape.

In the upcoming special, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her.

However they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack’s help, the gang are set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet…

In addition to the Doctor Who special, the BBC will be making The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast available to watch in UHD and HDR, as well as new drama series Black Narcissus and Meerkat: A Dynasties Special, and David Attenborough’s new landmark natural history series A Perfect Planet which will be available to watch as a box set in UHD and HDR after the first episode airs.

Existing shows to watch in UHD and HDR on iPlayer include His Dark Materials, Dracula, Dynasties, Blue Planet II and Seven Worlds, One Planet.