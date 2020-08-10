BBC’s original adaptation of The Day Of The Triffids is coming to Blu-ray

A restored version of the BBC’s 1981 adaptation of John Wyndham’s The Day Of The Triffids is coming to Blu-ray next month.

Following the Earth’s close encounter with a comet, a meteor shower strikes Britain’s population blind. Bill Masen, recovering in a London hospital from a vicious plant attack, is one of a few to survive with eyesight intact.

The world he emerges into has been terrifyingly altered.

The government has collapsed, bands of renegades are thriving in the anarchy – and a hostile carnivorous form of plant life, the Triffids, have begun to prey on the weakened and vulnerable human population.

For Masen, life is now a desperate struggle…

Starring John Duttine, Emma Relph and Maurice Colbourne, the series was adapted by Douglas Livingstone from Wyndham’s novel.

This Blu-ray release features a restored version of the drama taken from the original film and also includes a restoration featurette and collectors’ booklet.

