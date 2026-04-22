BBC’s U releases first look images for Hit Point

First look images have been released for Hit Point, the new police drama coming to the BBC’s U streaming service and its U&Dave channel this summer.

Written by BAFTA-winner Howard Overman (The War of The Worlds), the series stars Nick Blood (Day of the Jackal) and BAFTA nominee Saffron Hocking (Top Boy) as two thirty-something detectives whose latest case pulls them into a dangerous West London underworld.

The show is being billed as a “adrenaline-charged blend of high-stakes crime thriller and sizzling romantic drama.”

William Abadie, Brendan Coyle, Peter Serafinowicz, Nadia Parkes, Moe Bar-El, and Ossian Perret and Joshua Sher also star.

Hit Point has been developed & produced by Urban Myth Films – the studio behind Prime Video’s Paris Has Fallen series – and was co-financed by CANAL+, Studiocanal is handling worldwide sales & distribution.

Both U and U&Dave are part of the BBC’s wholly owned UK portfolio of advert and subscription funds channels which also includes U&Gold and U&Drama.