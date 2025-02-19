BBC confirms Vigil will return for third series

Vigil, the BBC’s hit military drama, has been recommissioned for a third series with stars Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie confirmed to be returning as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre.

This time around the duo’s will travel to a remote Arctic research station where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.

Silva and Longacre will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line.

Written and created by Tom Edge, the series is made by ITV Studios’ World Productions and is due to start filming in Scotland later this year.

Vigil’s first aired in 2021 and the series has become one of the UK’s most successful dramas this decade, winning the International Emmy for Best Drama Series.

Its second run, which aired in 2023 and focused on a deadly drone attack, launched to nearly nine million viewers and was one of the BBC’s three most watched dramas of the year.

Both series one and two are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Suranne Jones said: “I can’t wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I’m sure it will be a thrill of a ride.”

Rose Leslie added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what’s set to be Vigil’s most high-stakes mission yet!”

Tom Edge said: “I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning for a new adventure. In our third season we travel to the frozen north where the world’s great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts.

“With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in.”

Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, commented: “World have been thrilled by the way such huge audiences have embraced Vigil’s unique combination of murder mystery, action adventure and political thriller.

“And of course the magnetic chemistry that Suranne and Rose bring to DCI Silva and DI Longacre. We can’t wait to bring you the next instalment set in the most extreme location yet visited.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “After the barnstorming success of Vigil series one and two, it’s our pleasure to announce the return of Silva and Longacre for what promises to be their most adrenaline-fuelled mission yet.

“Tom Edge and the World Productions team have excelled themselves with a brand new mystery and setting which will give Vigil’s millions of fans even more of the brilliant, blockbuster drama they’ve come to expect and love from this very special show.”